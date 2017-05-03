Serendipity

A final post from the Kyoto workshop. One evening we had a memorable few minutes that resulted from being in the right place at the right time, and a fair amount of luck. The featured image at the top of the post may be my favorite of the trip. It is nice to get a shot that captures several aspects of Kyoto life in a single frame.

Why luck? Because a maiko or geisha will prebook a taxi then wait for it to arrive. You usually get a brief glimpse of them as they dart from a doorway into the taxi.

On this occasion, however, a geiko and a maiko were stood waiting on the sidewalk for their taxi. Close by another geiko was talking into a mobile phone. For three or four minutes they stood on the street, and unsurprisingly, drew stares from locals and tourists.

Finally the taxi arrived and the two geikos, followed by the maiko, got in and were whisked away.

Another memorable moment from a great Kyoto workshop. A big thank you to Ashley, Amanda, Mindy, Mina, Jessica and Christine for being such great company for the week. A huge thank you to Yuki for interpreting and making sure everyone survived the workshop with big smiles.