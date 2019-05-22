Sensei: Masters of Okinawan Karate #4 Takeshi Tamaki

The fourth episode in the crowd-funded YouTube documentary series Sensei: Masters of Okinawan Karate is now online!

Please share, like, comment, and subscribe as these factors all influence the YouTube algorithm to get it shown to more people.

This is a real team effort. Thank you to those who helped make the episode including Gary Hughes, James East, and Yuki Willson. A huge thank you to Jerry Figgiani and Sadahiro Makino for setting up the interview, and of course to Takeshi Tamaki agreeing to be interviewed and sharing his thoughts.

I made the decision that I didn’t want this video series monetized by YouTube advertising so a huge thank you to the people and organizations who have donated to help keep this project going. Tomorrow I’ll start work on the edits for the next video which will hopefully be ready at the end of June.

Main Sponsors

Fusei Kise, Isao Kise and the OSMKKF-USA

Jerry Figgiani – Shorin Ryu Karate Do International

Series Sponsors

Cezar Borkowski – Northern Karate Schools

Marguerite “Peggy” Hess – Jensen Beach Uechi Ryu Karate Do Dojo

Reece Cummings – Cummings Karate Dojo

Michael Quinn – Okinawa Shogen-Ryu Karate-Do Europe

Series Supporters

Tim Herlihy

Robin Ross

Joshua Simmers – Okinawa Karate Podcast

Jeff Perkins – Okinawa Budo Kai

Paul Punshon

John J. Strangeway

Gerry Campbell

K V Manoharan – India Uechi Ryu Kenyukai

Phil Butler

Danny Smith – Boone Trail Isshinryu/Tokushinryu Kentucky

Justin Rathert