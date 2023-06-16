Sensei: Masters of Okinawan Karate S2#3 Yoshimasa Matsuda

I’m very happy to announce that the full-length interview with Okinawan karate master Yoshimasa Matsuda is now available on YouTube, and also ad-free on Bujin.tv

The episodes are taking longer to create than in the previous series, mainly as we are asking more questions and delving deeper into the experiences of the teachers. Matsuda Sensei used a mixture of Japanese and Uchinaguchi (the Okinawan language) in the interview so as well as being important from a karate perspective, I think the interview is also a good recording of an Okinawan switching naturally between the two languages.

You can learn more about the video series here: https://travel67.com/the-karate-masters-portrait-project/sensei-documentary/

I’d like to say a huge thank all those who are sponsoring and supporting this second series.

