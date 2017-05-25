Assignments, Okinawa
Published on May 25, 2017
USO Okinawa Service Salute 2017

The United Service Organizations Inc., better known as the USO, is a nonprofit organization most famous for bringing entertainment to United States service members while overseas. Comedians such as Bob Hope and Robin Williams are well known for having visited troops on numerous occasions. Recently the USO brought Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band to Okinawa. 

The USO Okinawa service salute is when the organization honors seven enlisted service members from the U.S. Armed Forces and Japan Self-Defense Forces. They also give awards to members of the local Okinawan community.  For the last few years I’ve photographed the event and taken pics of the attendees.

If you attended the event and stopped for a portrait you can download your photos from Dropbox here:   www.tinyurl.com/z7v8qps

Thanks very much for having us.            Chris , Yuki & Keith.

 

