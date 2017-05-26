Camera Test – Fujifilm EPX-4440HD

Photographers looking for lightweight portable imaging devices often give rave reviews of mirrorless Fuji cameras. So this week I decided to test out one of the latest cameras in the Fujifilm line, the EPX-4440HD.

Positive points about this camera include “User-friendly menus” and “Advanced image technology” it also offers an “anti-blur function that allows an optimal image to be extracted from multiple images.” A great option for those with less steady hands.

Portability is a little restricted. Although the camera is small, it does require a cart for the processing system and monitor. Photographers accustomed to tethered systems in the studio will probably be the most familiar with this setup.

Wedding photographers and fashion photographers may find the range of angles a little limiting. Those with an interest in macro photography will enjoy the camera’s ability to focus at short distances while the “300 watt xenon primary light source” brings illumination to the most restricted of shooting locations.

For portrait photographers the camera offers new possibilities beyond your basic profile, full face, and three-quarter view. This may be a way for young actors or models to stand out from the crowd with a less mundane headshot.

Overall I give positive reviews for the EPX-4440HD. Although not recommended for all photographic situations if you want to get video and pics of innerspace this could be the best camera for you. Two thumbs up.

So why did I have a camera stuck up my nose?

One of the reasons for longevity in Okinawa and mainland Japan is the annual health checks. Everyone is encouraged to take them, and the costs are heavily discounted. There are basic weight, blood pressure, urine and blood tests. This costs 500 yen or about US$5. At 41 I’m now recommended to get a few other tests including a chest x-ray, ECG for my heart, and a stomach check by barium x-ray or endoscope. When I had mentioned that I sometimes get heartburn the doctor said that they could also check for heartburn issues while using the endoscope so that was the option I chose.

Annual health checks give Japanese doctors the opportunity to offer proactive and predictive care rather than reacting to illness. Medical issues will hopefully be spotted earlier and dealt with before they become serious.

Thankfully I have no problems with my health. From the data collected this week and in previous years they will monitor the baseline levels in the future to see if there are any changes. The doctor even said I have a great looking duodenum, and you don’t get to hear that everyday 🙂

Thank you to the staff at the Motobunoge Hospital for looking after me!