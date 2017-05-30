Sin City Tokyo – Rainy Day Projects

Rainy season is here in Okinawa. It’s a good opportunity to shoot indoors in the studio, and practice editing at the computer. Last week I met up with photographer Pauline Fortuna to collaborate on a “Sin City”-style studio shoot. Pauline invited along model Sam, makeup artist Deziree, and hair stylist Sherri. We thought we could try a series of images so Sam, Sherri and Yuki became our three hoodlums.

For lighting we used three Profoto B1s and a Profoto D2. They were modified with a gridded snoot, barn doors, a gridded zoom reflector and a gridded softlight reflector. The models stood in front of a plain black background. We kept the lighting similar for all three shots so that pics would fit together better in a composite image.

Back at home I played around in Photoshop layering the three images of the ladies along with a previously photographed image of Shibuya, Tokyo.

The background image was darkened, blurred and toned to better fit with the theme and then the image was done. Of course there are many ways things could be tweaked and improved, but that’s what the next rainy day is for.