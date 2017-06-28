Japan, Okinawa, Photography
Published on June 28, 2017
Leave a Comment

Coconut Crabs of Okinawa

written by

Coconut crabs, Birgus latro, are the world’s largest land-living arthropods. Okinawa is the northernmost habitat for the species. They hibernate during the winter, and are nocturnal, so many Okinawans have never seen one.

645Z1379SE1080

Coconut Crab ( Birgus latro ) in Okinawa, the northern most habitat of the species.

The crabs can grow up to 3 kilos, and have large powerful claws. They are scavengers and usually eat fallen fruit from trees such as the adan (Pandanus odoratissimus), but they will nibble on the occasional dead animal.

645Z1343SE1080

Coconut crab ( Birgus latro ) climbing up roadside kerb. Okinawa is the northern most habitat of the species.

Coconut crabs grow very slowly and can live for up to 60 years. As sexual maturity doesn’t occur until 5 years old, predation of larger crabs by animals or humans can lead to a population being unable to recover.

Researchers such as marine biologist Shin-ichiro Oka monitor the coconut crabs in Okinawa. Crabs are measured, photographed, tagged, and have their position logged.

Coconut Crab ( Birgus latro ) monitoring in Motobu, Okinawa, Japan the northern most habitat of the species. Marine biologist Shinichiro Oka measuring the size of a crab.
Coconut Crab ( Birgus latro ) monitoring in Motobu, Okinawa, Japan the northern most habitat of the species. Marine biologist Shinichiro Oka checking a small male crab for an implanted tag.
Coconut Crab ( Birgus latro ) monitoring in Motobu, Okinawa, Japan the northern most habitat of the species. Marine biologist Shinichiro Oka holding a female crab with fertilized eggs.

Other interesting aspects of coconut crab biology have been studied including their grip strength. Oka explains that a large coconut crab has a grip strength similar to the jaws of a lion.

645Z1421SE1080

Coconut crab ( Birgus latro ) monitoring in Okinawa. Marine biologist Shin-ichiro Oka testing the grip stength of a 1.5 kilo coconut crab .

Thank you to Shin-ichiro Oka for letting me tag along  while he works. It was great to discover one of the amazing creatures living in my local neighborhood.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s